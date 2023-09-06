scorecardresearch
Let private FM players broadcast news: Trai

Private operators at present have the permission to broadcast All India Radio’s news bulletins without alterations

Written by Viveat Susan Pinto
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday said private FM radio operators be allowed to broadcast independent news and current affairs programmes.
Issuing recommendations for FM radio broadcasting, the regulator said this should be limited to 10 minutes per hour. It also said the programme code of conduct applicable to All India Radio should be extended to private FM stations.

Broadcasting independent news content has been a longstanding demand of the FM industry. Private operators at present have the permission to broadcast All India Radio’s news bulletins without alterations. They are also allowed to share information on local events and issues such as traffic, utility services, and examinations.

“By extending the scope of news and current affairs programming on private FM radio, the Authority aims to facilitate a comprehensive flow of information and promote the democratisation of media access. It recognises the potential of FM radio to bridge the information gap, particularly in rural areas,” Trai said.

The regulator also recommended that the annual licence fee should be de-linked from non-refundable one-time entry fee (NOTEF).

“The licence fee should be calculated as 4% of the gross revenue of the FM radio channel during the respective financial year. GST should be excluded from gross revenue,” it said.

Operators are currently required to pay an annual licence fee at 4% of the gross revenue of its FM radio channel for the financial year or 2.5% of NOTEF for the concerned city, whichever is higher.

The regulator also said that functions or features pertaining to FM radio should remain enabled and activated on all mobile handsets having the necessary hardware. “Built-in FM radio receiver in mobile handset must not be subjected to any form of disablement or deactivation.”

