Leo Burnett, MullenLowe Lintas Group, and Ogilvy bags three awards each at IAA

The India chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA) presented the eighth edition of its IndAA awards on Sep 1, 2023, co-partnering with ABP Network and Sony Pictures Network. Additionally, Network18 and JIO Cinema were the associate partners for the event.

102 campaigns were shortlisted for the awards, however only one from each category was chosen for the award. Leo Burnett, MullenLowe Lintas Group, and Ogilvy each received three IndIAA awards. However, BBDO, DDB Mudra, and TBWA received two awards each. Moreover, Grey Group, Kehat Kabira Pictures, McCann Worldgroup, Publicis Worldwide, Rediffusion, SG Media, Talented, The Script Room, The Womb, and Tilt Brand Solutions were other creative agencies to receive an IndIAA award.

Talking about the awards, Avinash Pandey, president, IAA, said, “It’s been an intriguing year for arguably the most active industry association of its kind. We’ve demonstrated that our industry can be a catalyst for change, particularly in breaking gender bias. We celebrate the winners reflecting the growing synergy between associations and showcasing the remarkable impact of the communication industry. The positive feedback from young leaders has been heartening, and our industry’s enthusiasm for AdAsia remains strong. We’re organising a delegation led by Sam Balsara for AdAsia 23 in Seoul, the largest event of its kind in Asia.”

Furthermore, two HUL brands were among the winners in the areas of food and beverage and personal care. Meanwhile HDFC Mutual Fund won in banking and finance and HDFC Life in insurance.

“IAA awards are unique because you can’t enter them. A group of journalists shortlisted 102 campaigns across 19 categories from over a thousand ads. This accomplishes two important goals- first, it ensures that only genuine work is presented to the jury, keeping scam ads at bay, second, it truly democratises the creative process by not charging an entry fee, making fundraising for this grand event a challenging task. What sets the IAA awards apart is that they are judged by senior marketers who own and invest in the brands. We showcase the transformative power of communication for our country and society, embodying IAA’s unwavering belief in the ability of communication to drive change,” Abhishek Karnani, chairman, IAA IndIAA awards, added.

Additionally, IAA honoured actor Ayushmann Khurrana as “Most Disruptive Brand in Entertainment Industry”.

