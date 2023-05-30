Lemma appoints Ryan Pestano as chief product officer

Lemma announced that Ryan Pestano has been appointed as chief product officer.

In his role as Lemma’s chief product officer, Ryan will assume responsibility for overseeing the portfolio of products and platforms offered by Lemma.

“I am incredibly excited to join the passionate and dynamic team at Lemma. Lemma’s commitment to innovation and providing seamless access to emerging formats aligns perfectly with my own passion for driving transformative solutions,” Ryan Pestano, chief product officer, Lemma said.

Ryan joins Lemma following a seven-year tenure with IPONWEB (acquired by Criteo) where he most recently served as VP of APAC and held leadership roles in product, business development, and solutions consulting working with companies across the programmatic ecosystem in retail media, identity solutions, audience data curation, mobile user acquisition, SSPs, and DSPs.

“Ryan’s invaluable experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in shaping our product strategy and driving innovation in emerging formats. With Ryan on board, we are well-positioned to continue providing our clients with seamless access to the latest advertising opportunities and delivering exceptional results,” Gulab Patil, founder and CEO, Lemma said.

Lemma’s omnichannel supply-side platform has been at the forefront of empowering advertisers to navigate the dynamic world of emerging formats. By consolidating diverse advertising channels into a single platform, Lemma offers marketers a comprehensive solution to effectively reach and engage their target audience across multiple digital touchpoints.

