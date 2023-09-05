scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Legrand unveils campaign for its newly launched offering Allzy

The campaign created by Ideas Farm is available across platforms including OTT, retail activation, among others

Written by BrandWagon Online
The film is directed by Arunima Sharma, and features moments from the lives of Indians from every part of the country
The film is directed by Arunima Sharma, and features moments from the lives of Indians from every part of the country

Legrand, an electrical and digital building infrastructure solutions company, has introduced its latest offering, Allzy range of switches. According to the company, the switches come with various features, including remote control capabilities, integrated USB charging ports, along with an array of contemporary colours. Additionally, the company has also launched a campaign for its new offering.

Talking about the new launch, Laxman Tari, head of brand, Legrand, said, “The Indian consumer is rapidly transforming, buoyed by global exposure and a desire for quality products that enhance and compliment their everyday life. Recognising this trend, Legrand has meticulously crafted the Allzy range to resonate with the demands of aspirational Indians.”

The campaign created by Ideas Farm is available across platforms including OTT, retail activation and a brand film translated across multiple regional languages.

Also Read

Moreover, the film is directed by Arunima Sharma, and features moments from the lives of Indians from every part of the country with the switch playing a central role through the narrative.

Also Read

“The idea was to demonstrate the all-round abilities of the range through an interesting narrative. The fact that the switch is at the heart of every home and connects and controls everything made the task of integrating the product into the stories of every-day all-rounder Indians a lot easier,” Jetesh Menon, creative head, Ideas Farm, added.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 10:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS