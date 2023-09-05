Legrand unveils campaign for its newly launched offering Allzy

Legrand, an electrical and digital building infrastructure solutions company, has introduced its latest offering, Allzy range of switches. According to the company, the switches come with various features, including remote control capabilities, integrated USB charging ports, along with an array of contemporary colours. Additionally, the company has also launched a campaign for its new offering.

Talking about the new launch, Laxman Tari, head of brand, Legrand, said, “The Indian consumer is rapidly transforming, buoyed by global exposure and a desire for quality products that enhance and compliment their everyday life. Recognising this trend, Legrand has meticulously crafted the Allzy range to resonate with the demands of aspirational Indians.”

The campaign created by Ideas Farm is available across platforms including OTT, retail activation and a brand film translated across multiple regional languages.

Moreover, the film is directed by Arunima Sharma, and features moments from the lives of Indians from every part of the country with the switch playing a central role through the narrative.

“The idea was to demonstrate the all-round abilities of the range through an interesting narrative. The fact that the switch is at the heart of every home and connects and controls everything made the task of integrating the product into the stories of every-day all-rounder Indians a lot easier,” Jetesh Menon, creative head, Ideas Farm, added.

