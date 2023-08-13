Legacy or modernity? Royal debate over Air India’s Maharaja

Air India on Thursday unveiled its new look, complete with a fresh logo, colour palette and aircraft livery, signaling a major transformation in both its image and operations. The changes in branding collateral have evoked mixed reactions from brand experts; while some appreciate the overall look and feel, there are others who want to see further enhancements in other aspects.

“For me, Air India did almost everything that a leader brand should do,” said KV Sridhar, global chief creative officer at Nihilent Hypercollective. “It has taken inspiration from old values—such as in the case of the golden arch, which symbolises endless opportunities -—while introducing a new image that is inclusive and takes inspiration from the heritage brand. It has modernised.”

Said Ambi Parameswaran, author and an independent brand coach: “They have not gone completely berserk; they have retained similar colours; the font is also not dramatically different. They have somewhat maintained a balance between continuity and change, and I think that is good.”

That said, Sridhar added, “I do see why some found the brand refresh slightly disappointing. Expectations from the Tata group are huge but it is usually not in their DNA to do extremely disruptive things. However, this situation might have warranted it.”

Sridhar says the airline could have done a little more, and not just appear “safe” but as “a leader” that is in lockstep with “new India”. “Take Indigo’s 6E brand. The ‘6E’ made it a younger brand, while older people also enjoy its services,” he said.

Vejay Anand, CEO of Ironhill India, said, “While the marketing film’s depiction of Air India as a window to new opportunities is appealing, the logo’s lack of an actual vista leaves much to be desired. Instead of a vista, it appears like there is a half arrow. Perhaps the font could also have been slightly slimmer to give it a sleeker look, as a young at heart and nimble airline.”

Retaining the ‘Maharaja’, although in the backseat, is also a subject of contention. While some say the popular mnemonic represents the brand’s legacy and should have got “better treatment”, others argue the airline would have “done its research” and then decided to retain the symbol without giving it much prominence.

Nisha Sampath, managing partner at Bright Angles Consulting, said, “The old symbolism of India—maharajas, snake charmers, elephants—is something that we ourselves no longer relate to. While many of us have fond memories of Air India’s Maharaja, this is a case where the larger message that the brand wants to send—about being modern and future-ready—is more important.”

Ironhill’s Anand has reservations. He said the Maharaja was “the most positive aspect” of the airline. “I believe it should remain a beloved companion, representing the rich tapestry of legacy and the promise of a voyage into the future. I would expect a modern maharaja to continue both domestically and internationally—an amalgamation of the past but more into the future,” he added.

Think of it this way: Given that the brand is undergoing a massive transformation to shed part of its troubled history, it’s only logical that some of the elements from the past would be tucked away down a backstreet.

Ashita Aggarwal, professor of marketing at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, felt that the brand doesn’t know what to do with the Maharaja. “So it is playing safe right now,” she said.

Also Read BrandWagon AdTalk with Muthoot Group’s Abhinav Iyer

The other thing is, the Maharaja, with his benign bow, might be giving out a signal of “submissiveness”, which is contrary to the bold stance India as a nation is looking to take on the global stage. “That is why it should either be reimagined or done away with completely. I feel like they’re just marginalising it to test the reaction of the public, but in the long run, they would have to take a final call,” she argued.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook