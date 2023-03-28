Lee Cooper launches new summer campaign ‘Life is out there’

Lee Cooper has rolled out its summer campaign for 2023, with the theme “Life Is Out There”. The brand has launched a series of digital and social media activities, including a video campaign, influencer collaborations, and a hashtag campaign #LifeIsOutThere to promote the campaign.

As per the company, the campaign encourages people to step out of their comfort zones, embrace new experiences, and live their lives to the fullest. The film captures the essence as it shows a group of friends on a road trip in a yellow vintage microbus. The treatment of the video brings alive the core theme of ‘Life Is Out There’. The wanderlust is reflected through their journey as they head to a variety of outdoors like beach, forest & lake side; basically highlighting the theme of the campaign “Life Is Out There”.

The “Life Is Out There” campaign conceptualized by Makani Creatives, features a range of stylish and comfortable summer wear, including denim shorts, printed t-shirts, and breathable dresses, all designed to help people stay cool and stylish in the summer heat. The company informed that the collection is available online and in Lee Cooper stores and Ajio.

The brand also plans to host a series of airport activities in collaboration with Vistara and Indigo, summer events, including campaigning activities, beach parties, and outdoor concerts, in select cities pan India.

Speaking on the campaign, Neville Suraliwal, servicing head, Makani Creatives said, “The campaign believes that life is all about taking risks, trying new things, and living in the moment. Our Summer Campaign, ‘Life Is Out There’, is all about inspiring people to do just that. Whether you’re exploring a new city, hitting the beach, or just hanging out with friends, we want you to feel confident and stylish in your Lee Cooper gear and enjoy all moments of because #LifeIsOutThere”

Jayesh Sali, Head of Marketing, Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail, said, “We want to inspire people to embrace the spirit of adventure and explore all the exciting things the world has to offer. This Film also talks about how a group of friends are going on a road trip, hitting the beach, or just enjoying a day out with friends, we want to help you look and feel your best.”

