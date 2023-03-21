Lay’s rolls out new TVC ‘Ghar Par Lay’s Always!’ featuring actor Rajkumar Rao

Lay’s, a wholly owned subsidiary of PepsiCo has launched a new television commercial featuring actor Rajkummar Rao to remind consumers to have ‘Ghar Par Lay’s Always’! The latest TVC campaign speaks to the consumers on the perils of not stocking-up Lay’s at home.

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett and directed by Vinil Mathew, the TVC film opens with Rao throwing a costume party at home with himself dressed as a burglar. When his girlfriend (played by social media influencer, Dolly Singh) informs him that they’ve run out of Lay’s, Rajkummar nervously heads out to the grocery store, starting a series of comedic mishaps. From being mistaken as a real burglar by the public to getting arrested by the police, his hilarious roller-coaster of misadventures concludes upon his release from jail, when he tells a jail warden curious about his imprisonment that “Mai toh sirf Lay’s lene gaya tha”. The TVC ends on an entertaining note as Rajkummar explains his Lay’s misadventures to Dolly and proudly shows off his fully stocked pantry with Lay’s, remarking, “Isliye…Ghar pe Lay’s Always!”.

Speaking on the TVC, Shailja Joshi, director-marketing, Potato Chips Category, PepsiCo India said, “At Lay’s, we are committed to infuse a sense of joy into our consumers’ lives and uplift their consumption experiences with our distinct offerings and relatable storytelling. Our newest TVC film for ‘Ghar Par Lay’s Always’ perfectly captures the central role that Lay’s plays during at-home occasions.”

“Lay’s has always been our snack partner and with this film we wanted to reiterate to the audiences to stock up their favourite Lay’s at home. With this hilariously exaggerated cautionary tale starring Rajkumar Rao, our film gives people a glimpse into the perils of not having ‘Ghar Par Lay’s Always’! If you don’t have Lays, anything can happen,” added Rajdeepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer, Leo Burnett – South Asia.

