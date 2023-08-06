Lay’s launches friendships day social media campaign featuring brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor

Lay’s has launched a social media campaign, titled ‘What Lay’s Flavours My Friends Are Made Of’ featuring brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor. As per the company, the campaign aims to inspire the audience to creatively express what their friends mean to them and celebrate their friendship.

Moreover, one can participate in the campaign by using Lay’s flavours as creative metaphors to describe their friends’ personalities and the bond they share.

Talking about the campaign, Saumya Rathor, category lead – potato chips, PepsiCo India, said, “Lay’s believes in the power of friendships and the unique flavours they bring to our lives. Through the ‘What Your Friends Are Made Of’ campaign, our aim was to evoke memories, laughter, and a sense of camaraderie that we share with our friends. This campaign intends to add a sprinkle of fun and excitement to this year’s Friendship’s Day celebrations, inviting everyone to partake in the joy of sharing Lay’s flavours with their closest companions.”

Also Read Navigating the era of data privacy: Best practices for advertisers

The campaign will also witness content creators and influencers coming forward to share their own stories of friendship using Lay’s as a symbol to express the essence and significance of their friendships.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook