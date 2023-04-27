Lay’s Gourmet, the premium range of slow-cooked kettle chips from Lay’s, has recently announced the onboarding of actor Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador.

As per the company, the partnership aims to magnify the exquisite taste and finesse of Lay’s Gourmet chips. The actor will aid in reinforcing that Lay’s Gourmet is not just a regular chip, but a delicately crafted snacking experience that deserves to be savoured, the company added.

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett and directed by Vivek Kakkad, the television commercial begins with Khan walking through a luxuriously decorated corridor to meet journalists Aditi and Anjali, who are waiting to interview him. The grandeur of Khan’s home leaves the journalists awestruck. They discuss the possibility of the house having multiple chandeliers in each room, a legion of butlers at his service, and even a lion as his companion. Oddly enough the things that they imagine suddenly start emerging around Khan, leaving him confused. Aditi intervenes, reminding Anjali that Saif’s exquisite taste should not be judged solely by his opulence. Intrigued, Anjali wants to learn more about his extraordinary taste, and at that moment, he surprises them by placing packs of Lay’s Gourmet on the table, giving them a glimpse of his fine taste. Anjali, excitedly exclaims, “Chips! Oh, I love chips.” But Aditi corrects her, saying, “These are not chips, Anjali. They are Lay’s Gourmet.”

Talking about Khan’s appointment as the brand ambassador, Shailja Joshi, director-marketing, Potato Chips Category, PepsiCo India said, “We look forward to welcoming Saif once again as a member of the Lay’s family, this time as the face of our range of slow-cooked premium kettle chips, Lay’s Gourmet. Our new TV commercial seamlessly establishes this correlation as it gives a sneak peek into what actually defines Saif as the connoisseur of finer things. We’re confident that our fans will embrace him as the face of Lay’s Gourmet, just like they’ve been savouring the well-deserved experience and rich taste of these delightful chips.”

“When we think of royalty, we often associate it with opulence and grandeur. However, true royalty is characterized by a focus on quality and perfection, which is precisely what makes Lay’s Gourmet stand out. Crafted from fine ingredients, each chip is a testament to the pursuit of the best flavour and experience. And who better than the Nawab of Pataudi himself, Saif Ali Khan, who embodies the spirit of quality and sophistication, to bring alive the experience of Lays Gourmet,” Rajdeepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett added.

Furthermore, the TVC launch will be followed by a 360-surround plan and Khan will continue to be a pivotal part of future Lay’s Gourmet campaigns.

