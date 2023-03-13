Layers launches new #DoYourPart ad campaign; urges men to take part in household chores

Indocount’s bed linen brand, Layers, has released a new digital film called #DoYourPart, shedding light on the historical perception of housework.

As per the brand, the film provides a perspective on how women have long been viewed as the only ones responsible for household chores, while men are often placed on a pedestal even when they share the workload.



The brand launched the campaign with a thematic film, followed by three testimonial films featuring men taking part in household work without complaint.

“From olden times, looking after the house has been considered a woman’s responsibility. This is not news to us. However, today, women have entered boardrooms, and led revolutions, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their male counterparts. We are proud to be part of a progressive society, and we appreciate the strides that women have taken in their own fields. And yet, handling household chores remains a woman’s domain. So, the question remains. Are we truly as liberal as we like to think? This campaign makes us question our pre-set notions.” said Rajiv Merchant, president, Indocount.



The campaign has been conceptualised and created by Thought Blurb Communications.

“Almost all cultures showcase a clear division of labour in terms of breadwinning and caregiving, associated with each gender. But the truth is that while women now share responsibility at the workplace with men, we have not distributed responsibility of the household with her male counterpart. This inequality of perception is what the Layers #DoYourPart campaign brings to light.” Renu Somani, national creative director, Thought Blurb Communications.



The digital film, along with the testimonials, emphasizes the message that household work is a shared responsibility between men and women, a statement from the company said.

“With the Layers #DoYourPart campaign, we were aiming to create a subtext to a popular conversation, and thereby bring about a change in thinking.” said Priyanka Singh, group brand solutions director, Thought Blurb Communications.

