Latin Quarters rolls out Mother’s Day digital campaign #DearMaa

This International Mother’s Day, Latin Quarters, a western women’s wear brand, is celebrating the unconventional paths of mothers from different walks of life in its new digital campaign, #DearMaa. As per the company, the campaign honours and uplifts unique stories of motherhood by spotlighting women who have overcome societal and financial hardships, amongst other challenges to emerge as strong individuals, creating a niche for themselves and their children.

The campaign name, ‘Dear Maa’, is a twist on a commonly used expression, to pay a tribute to moms, across the board. Through the film, the company seeks to empower mothers to create their own unique narrative in everything they do.

Recognising that motherhood comes in several forms, the brand interviewed three women – Anisha, Reema and Nupur, all from different walks of life to showcase their individual journeys and the mark they leave on their children and those around them. The film emphasises how women emerge as strong individuals to raise their children, despite the limitations often imposed on them, culminating into heartfelt messages shared by their children, the company stated.

Speaking about the campaign, Rahul Bhalla, CEO and co-founder, Latin Quarters said, “#DearMaa is a testament to the strength, resilience, and unwavering spirit of mothers, everywhere. We are honoured to have had the opportunity to collaborate with these incredible women – The film captures how mother’s lives are not one dimensional but in fact multi-faceted, which allows them to don many hats and embrace their unique abilities. This campaign is a medium to express our gratitude towards all the mothers who are the real heroes of our lives. It also reiterates our commitment to represent women and empower them to embrace their truth in their real lives.”

The digital film was released on Latin Quarters’ YouTube channel and is now live. The brand also partnered with influencers and their children to further the narrative of #DearMaa and bring out unique stories of one’s motherhood journey. Through this initiative, Latin Quarters aims to build a community of women that stands in solidarity with each other and encourages them to be their real selves.

DearMaa has been conceptualised by Latin Quarters in conjunction with its PR and social agency, The 23 Watts. The campaign will be amplified across all digital touchpoints for enhanced reach, the company stated.

