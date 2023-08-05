scorecardresearch
Lanka Premier League 2023 onboards SATsport News as powered-by sponsor

SATsport News features in-depth news analyses of the game that include news, comments, statistics and real-time updates during the Lanka Premier League 2023 matches

Written by BrandWagon Online
The tournament comprises six teams including Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans, Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy
Lanka Premier League 2023 announced SATsport News as a powered-by sponsor for the fourth edition of the League.

SATsport News features in-depth news analyses of the game that include news, comments, statistics and real-time updates during the Lanka Premier League 2023 matches as well as details on other sporting properties from across the world. The website seized the opportunity to showcase its passion for sports and further connect with the audience.

“The arrival of SATsport News is an endorsement of the popularity and reach of the league. We are confident as a platform we will be able to create confidence and a fruitful partnership across the world for our stakeholders,” Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, founder and CEO, IPG Group—the official rights holder of LPL, said.

The tournament comprises six teams including Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans, Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy, each representing different regions from the island. The teams have already started playing and will continue to compete in a series of clashes held in Kandy and Colombo with the final being played on August 21, 2023.

First published on: 05-08-2023 at 11:30 IST

