Lanka Premier League 2023 onboards 1xBat as an associate sponsor

Sports news portal 1xbatsporting.com continues its association with the Lanka Premier League as its associate sponsor for the upcoming season as the fourth edition has already started in Colombo and Kandy from July 30 and finale will take place on August 20, 2023.

The partnership will ensure comprehensive coverage throughout the league. It also aims to get fans closer to the action with on-time updates, match reviews, expert analysis and behind-the-scenes coverage of the fourth edition of the Lanka Premier league.

“We are pleased to continue our association with 1xBat as league partner for the 2023 season of the Lanka Premier League. Cricket fans in Sri Lanka are passionate about the game and the presence of such committed partners only gives us confidence and motivation,” Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, founder and CEO, IPG Group—the official rights holder of LPL, said.

The league aims to grow a followership across Sri Lanka as well as the Asian region as a whole. The fans will also get the opportunity to be intrinsically involved by participating in various contests hosted on the platform throughout the duration of the league.

The tournament comprises five teams including Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans, Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy, each representing different regions from the Island. Each team will compete in a series of matches to be held in Kandy and Colombo. The Lanka Premier League 2023, will be telecasted live on Star Sports network, and the Live stream will be available on the Fancode app.

