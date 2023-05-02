Laneige ropes in Athiya Shetty as brand ambassador

Laneige, Korean skincare brand, has roped in bollywood actress Athiya Shetty as its first brand face in India.

Sally Lee, brand general manager of Laneige India added, “We at Laneige have a clear objective of increasing the brand’s presence and influence, which is a commitment that we take very seriously. In pursuit of this goal, association with Athiya Shetty is very valuable which can help us to achieve our objectives. We are eagerly looking forward to this collaboration, and we are confident that this partnership will lead to excellent results and are determined to put in the best effort to achieve great things together.”

As per the company, Athiya Shetty represents Laneige values of natural and sustainable beauty, while bringing to life the brand belief that everyone should shine with a unique inner and outer glow that is as distinct as their individuality.

Athiya Shetty, Brand Face of Laneige India, expressed, “I am looking forward to partnering with Laneige, a brand that shares my passion for skincare and beauty. I have always been a fan of Laneige’s products that not only gives Radiance on my skin but also confidence in my life and I am excited to work with them to bring their innovative solutions to consumers in India.”

As part of the association, Shetty will represent Laneige’s line of skincare products, including its water sleeping mask, lip sleeping mask, water bank collection and more.

Paul Lee, managing director and country head of AmorePacific Group India, added, “Laneige welcomes Athiya Shetty as Laneige India’s first ever brand face . We strongly believe and propagate that beauty is not just about appearance, it is equally about who we are and our ability to create change to make a better world. Athiya Shetty is a natural choice for Laneige’s values of beauty that glow within . With Athiya Shetty as the brand face, Laneige is well-positioned for continued success and growth in India and beyond”.

Moreover, the company believes that this partnership is poised to make a significant impact on the skincare industry in India.

