Lancôme launches campaign # IdôleByLancome featuring Zendaya

Lancôme has launched its campaign # IdôleByLancome featuring Zendaya. According to the company, Zendaya personifies the modern spirit of the fragrance, radiating strength and determination as the bold and fearless ambassador.

Additionally, the film campaign directed by Jessy Moussalem, a wild and poetic quest unfolds, capturing the emotions and energy of a movement led by Zendaya.

The campaign captures the essence of Idôle – now is the time to join the ride, united together. The launch campaign saw Lancôme partnering with opinion leaders across the country along with tapping into the Lancôme Idôle Tribe – a community of bold, fearless women across various genres who are trailblazers in their own right.

Moreover, the perfume bottles are available in three sizes of 25ml, 50ml and 100 ml for Rs 4000, Rs 6500 and Rs 9500, respectively.

