L&K Saatchi & Saatchi onboards Pallavi Nayak as executive vice president of strategy

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has announced the appointment of Pallavi Nayak as its executive vice president – Strategy. As per the company, she will partner with clients to solve their business growth and marketing challenges, ground upwards. She will also be co-creating effective creative work by leveraging the Publicis Power of One to meet, impact, and persuade the consumer across her decision journey.

Nayak joins the agency from DY Works where she was senior vice president – Business Design. She brings with her over 20 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry, having worked with agencies across India and South Asia including Happy Creative Services, DY Works, Ogilvy, Contract Advertising and Lowe Lintas. She has been instrumental in developing and executing successful campaigns for a diverse range of clients including HUL, Titan, Godrej, ITC, Tata Sky, Pidilite, Ola, Asian Paints, Mondelez, Vodafone among others.

Speaking on the campaign, Snehasis Bose, chief strategy officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “Pallavi’s passion for going deeper into the consumer psyche, her understanding of why and what of culture and clarity of strategic thinking sets her apart as a professional. Her inherent collaborative spirit, infectious energy, and lightness of being set her apart as a person. With this fortuitous combination, we look forward to Pallavi helping us accelerate our journey to deliver amazing growth solutions for clients.”

It is believed that Nayak’s appointment comes as part of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s ongoing expansion and investment in its planning and strategy capabilities.

