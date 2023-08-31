L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Samir Shanbhag as business head and EVP

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi (LKSS), part of Publicis Groupe India, has appointed Samir Shanbhag as its business head and executive vice president. Shanbhag will be based at the agency’s Mumbai office, and will report to Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide.

With almost three decades in the ad and marketing industry, Shanbhag will spearhead brand and business solutions’ development and lead overall business efforts. His appointment further strengthens the groups’ power of one vision, bringing integrated brand experiences and accelerating growth for clients.

Talking about the appointment, Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide India said, “This year has been marked with great business wins and campaigns, making it remarkable for us. Samir’s rich experience in building and growing brands makes him a valuable addition to the leadership. Having been an entrepreneur, he understands the value of client partnerships and how critical is growth and its impact on people and business stability. With Samir now onboard, I believe that the leadership at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is stronger than ever, ready to provide powerful and effective solutions to our clients.”

Before joining L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Shanbhag was with Rain Creative, Dubai where he was part of the founding team. He also worked with Ogilvy and Contract in Mumbai and DDB, Dubai. Throughout his career, he has worked on diverse brands in categories such as snacks, beverages, dairy, hair care, banking, insurance, financial advisory, travel, and logistics.

“I am excited to embark on this journey with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi which is driven by the ‘Nothing is Impossible’ philosophy. The growth demonstrated in both business and quality of work over the past few years serves as a testament to this belief. I am confident that we will continue to build upon these success stories, leveraging the ‘Power Of One’ for our clients. I look forward to contributing to the agency’s growth and reputation,” Samir Shanbhag, business head and EVP, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi added.

