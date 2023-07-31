L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, part of Publicis Groupe India, has appointed Pranav Kapur as vice president, account management. Kapur has experience in marketing and communications, which he brings to the position.

“I believe Pranav will perfectly align with our core belief of ‘our clients’ business is our business,’ as he aims to become a valuable business partner to our clients. His extensive experience across various categories and domains will undoubtedly benefit our clients tremendously,” Atin Wahal, executive director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said.

Kapur’s past experience as associate vice president at BBDO Worldwide, coupled with over a decade of delivering brand solutions across diverse industries such as automobile, BFSI, Alcobev, and FMCG, has positioned him as an asset to the agency. He has made a contribution to brands like Maruti Suzuki, Suzuki Motorcycles, Ford India, Videocon, HDFC ERGO, Jack Daniels, and KFC.

“I firmly believe that brands require not only agencies but also business growth partners. L&K Saatchi & Saatchi exemplifies this philosophy every day with their integrated offering of Power of One,” Pranav Kapur, VP-account management, said.

