LALIGA unveils new brand identity in India ahead of the 2023/24 season

LALIGA has announced the launch of the upcoming LALIGA EA SPORTS season, with LALIGA ambassador, Rohit Sharma and broadcasting partner, Viacom18.

Commencing on Friday, August 11, 2023, LALIGA – broadcasted on Sports18 and JioCinema in India – will enter a new era with an extensive transformation encompassing brand evolution, strategy, positioning technology, audio-visual, and digital innovation. The strategic partnership with EA Sports will seek to merge the physical and virtual worlds, with improvements in broadcasting, fan experience, and a resolute commitment to grassroots football.

Speaking about the commencement of the new season and the new brand identity, Jose Antonio Cachaza, managing director, LALIGA India said, “We stand on the brink of a new chapter as LALIGA embarks on a transformative journey, set to redefine the very essence of our league and fan experience for the game of football. As we step into this new era, we are proud to continue with our esteemed LALIGA Ambassador, Rohit Sharma, and our trusted broadcasting partner, Viacom18, to bring the magic of LALIGA closer to hearts and screens of all Indian fans.”

Moreover, with the brand transformation, the new-look LALIGA mobile app, will also feature a more personalised user experience, new content formats adapted to new consumer trends, and a revamped LALIGA fantasy game. From a broadcast perspective, the league will utilise a greater use of augmented reality, new bench, aerial and cinematic camera angles, and new and improved graphics packages.

Siddharth Sharma, Head of Content, Viacom18 – Sports added,“Through our belief in revolutionizing the way sports is consumed in the country, we are ecstatic and align perfectly with LALIGA’s vision of innovation and delivering unparalleled content to our audience. Through our state-of-the-art broadcasting capabilities, we are set to provide Indian fans with a never-before-seen experience in sports and look forward to a season of tremendous possibilities.”

Also Read Nescafé Sunrise celebrates moments of togetherness through its latest campaign

Additionally, the 2023/24 LALIGA EA SPORTS season will once again feature renowned footballers and a host of new additions that provide the showcase for what is Europe’s most competitive major league. Welcoming a host of new additions – Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid CF), Arda Güler (Real Madrid CF), Cesar Azpilicueta (Atlético de Madrid), and Jonathan Bamba (RC Celta de Vigo) – alongside established stars such as Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona), Vini Jr (Real Madrid CF), and Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid), the league will be at its competitive best with several challengers hoping to be crowned champions and secure the hotly contested European football spots at the end of the season. The league will also welcome newly promoted Granada CF – Champions of LALIGA HYPERMOTION – UD Las Palmas, and Deportivo Alavés back to the elite competition.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook