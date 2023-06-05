LALIGA presents new strategic positioning and international branding

LALIGA has unveiled its new brand and strategic positioning under the slogan, ‘The Power of our Fútbol’. The launch reaffirms the competition’s commitment to inspire and make a positive impact on society.

Ángel Fernández, head of global brand and strategy, LALIGA, said: “Over the past 10 years we have taken on the responsibility to inspire people through the positive values of our sport, something we consistently demonstrate through our clubs, our fans and our entire ecosystem of competitions and related activities. The new brand is a symbol of change, the representation of ‘The Power of our Fútbol’, with which we want to reaffirm the pride of being part of a competition that inspires us all and helps us to grow as people and as a society.”

LaLiga becomes LALIGA, written as a single word in capital letters. A word that represents ‘The Power of our Fútbol’ and highlights the pride of being a league that complies with the rules, is responsible within society and fights to end discrimination. The new brand logo is represented by the initials “LL.” The choice of logo is linked to two key moments on and off the pitch that represent the passion of football: players’ celebrations when they score a goal and kneel to form the letter “L” with the silhouette of their body, and the fans who form an “L” with their arms when celebrating their team’s goals or success.

LALIGA’s new corporate colour is coral, symbolising football’s pride, passion, energy and excitement.

With the incorporation of new strategic partners such as EA Sports, LALIGA is also laying the foundations to revolutionise the football experience from the 2023/2024 season onwards, seeking to break down barriers between the physical and virtual worlds, with improvements in broadcasting, and through an ongoing commitment to grassroots football from both companies.

The new strategic positioning and its message ‘The Power of our Fútbol’ will be reflected in the next LALIGA image campaign, which will be launched in mid-June.

