Kurkure unveils TVC Maal Andar Hai for newly launched variant Kurkure Chaat Fills

The campaign features brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign is conceptualised by Leo Burnett
Kurkure has launched its new TVC campaign titled ‘Maal Andar Hai’ featuring brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan, to introduce its latest offering, Kurkure Chaat Fills. As per the company, Kurkure Chaat Fills is inspired by the flavours of Indian street food, and comes in two flavours, Papdi Chaat Twist and Bhel Chutney Twist.

Talking about the campaign, Aastha Bhasin, category lead, Kurkure, at PepsiCo India said, “With Kurkure Chaat Fills, we have brought the authentic essence of Indian street food by infusing our global technology to the local palates. We have carved out a new product format that responds to the growing consumer demand for chaat-flavoured snacks. The combination of its crispy outer layer and burst of chaat flavours inside have inspired our ‘Maal Andar Hai’ proposition.”

The TVC features Sara Ali Khan as the sinister leader of a gang of misfits, is conceptualised by Leo Burnett, directed by Vivek Kakkad and produced by Pack Films.

“When we started working on this campaign, we had a breakthrough moment when one of the team members came up with the line ‘Asli Maal Andar Hai’. A way to highlight the distinctive new feature of the latest offering from Kurkure, and keeping with the light-hearted quirky tonality that is associated with the brand, our film exemplifies this concept,” Vikram Pandey (Spiky), national creative director, Leo Burnett, added.

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 15:46 IST

