KRAFTON unveils its documentary on the creation of Indian Faction in Road To Valor: Empires

The documentary film closely showcases the team at KRAFTON India embarking on a creative endeavour to produce the Indian Faction

Written by BrandWagon Online
The documentary is produced by Supari Studios and was conceptualised in-house by KRAFTON’s India team
KRAFTON India has unveiled a documentary video titled From Vision To Valor: Creating The Indian Faction. As per the company, the documentary provides a look at the creation of the Indian Faction in Road To Valor: Empires. The documentary encapsulates the essence and thought behind creating the new faction.

The documentary is conceptualised by the KRAFTON India team alongwith its South Korean counterpart and shot and produced in collaboration with the Supari Studios.

Talking about the documentary, Srinjoy Das, associate director of marketing, KRAFTON India, said, “We are excited to share this behind-the-scenes documentary with our players and fans. Creating the Indian Faction was a labour of love, and we hope this documentary will not only showcase the hard work and dedication of our talented team but also the connection between the game, and our players.”

Moreover, the Indian Faction within Road To Valor: Empires is a creation where localised gameplay is brought to users on mobile, inspired by India’s history and culture. The film closely showcases the team at KRAFTON India embarking on a creative endeavour to produce the Indian Faction.

“It was an absolute pleasure to work on this project, and the passion within the KRAFTON team was palpable from the very beginning. We found inspiration in the attention to detail, thoughtful curation, and the unwavering effort put forth by the KRAFTON team,” Mrinal Chawla, account director, Supari Studios, added.

The documentary is available to watch on KRAFTON’s official YouTube channel.

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 13:42 IST

