KRAFTON launches new Indian Faction in Road To Valor: Empires

KRAFTON, Inc. and Dreamotion usher in an era for Indian gaming enthusiasts as they unveil the Indian Faction in their real-time player-versus-player (PvP) mobile strategy game, Road To Valor: Empires. The Indian Faction will consist of two Guardians and 14 Units inspired by India’s rich culture bringing localised gameplay to mobile users.

Taking inspiration from the tapestry of India’s rich culture and history, the Indian faction is a collaborative masterpiece brought to life by the creativity of KRAFTON’s India team and the expertise of their counterparts in South Korea. With a focus on authenticity, the faction offers a culturally immersive experience that is designed to resonate with larger audiences across the country.

“The launch is a testament to the strength of collaboration, celebrating India’s diverse heritage while presenting it to a global audience. This is a milestone in our continuous efforts and commitment to bring customized experiences to our Indian players and we look forward to bringing more captivating updates on the battlefield for our users,” Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India, said.

New updates to the game also feature an Indian faction attendance event where cards and gold is provided to help new players in on-boarding and get accustomed to the game. In addition, there is also an Indian faction level boost event where players can use newly earned cards despite being at a low level for the period of the event itself. A special shop for the India faction where players can level up their cards through actively purchasing special offers has also been introduced, and with a host of additional gameplay updates, KRAFTON will continue to work on delivering an immersive experience for users.

