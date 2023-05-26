KRAFTON launches esports channel for India

KRAFTON, Inc. has announced the launch of its esports YouTube Channel and Instagram Page for India called KRAFTON INDIA ESPORTS. The channel is aimed at fostering the growth of the esports ecosystem in the country. The KRAFTON INDIA ESPORTS YouTube Channel and Instagram page will serve as a hub for all esports enthusiasts, offering content, competitions, and updates on KRAFTON’s esports events.

Speaking on the recent developments, “India has always been an important market for us, and we are committed to nurturing the esports ecosystem in the country. With our dedicated esports channels and upcoming tournaments, we look forward to bringing engaging experiences and growing together with our gaming community in the country,” Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON, Inc. India, said.

Marking the launch of the esports channels, KRAFTON is hosting a series of Road To Valor: Empires matches on May 26 from 4:00-6:00 pm. Players can participate in matches against developers from the KRAFTON team where the winning player stands a chance to win 1000 gems as a reward. For participation, room ID details will be shared on the YouTube chat, and one user would be able to join at one time. Players also get to witness a 2v2 battle featuring KRAFTON, Inc.’s India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn and head of India publishing, Minu Lee.

Going forward, KRAFTON will organize developer vs player matches every Friday for its flagship titles, enabling gamers to challenge the game creators and showcase their skills. These showdowns will be live-streamed on KRAFTON INDIA ESPORTS’ YouTube channel.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook