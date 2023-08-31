KRAFTON India to launch new gaming titles by the end of 2023

KRAFTON India, a gaming company, on Thursday announced that it will launch new gaming titles by the end of 2023. The company also has gaming titles including Road to Valor: Empire, New State Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). BGMI remains KRAFTON India’s most successful gaming title having witnessed more than 15 crore downloads. “We have a few games in our publishing pipeline. We have not finalised the decision. I think there could be one or two games we could launch within this year,” Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India, said.

On the back of launching new games, KRAFTON India also announced its plan to invest approximately $150 million in the gaming and the deep tech space. The company has more than 10 portfolio companies having investments in companies including NODWIN gaming, Loco, Nautilus Mobile, LILA Games, Frnd, among others. The company intends to invest in deep tech and AI space. “This is not a fixed allocation but we would like to invest one-third of the investment to our portfolio companies in subsequent rounds to support them to expedite their growth, the other one-third of the investment would go to new investment opportunities in gaming and adjacent areas and lastly, we would like to invest in spaces like deep tech and artificial intelligence (AI),” Sohn added.

Also Read

As a part of the company’s esports roadmap, Battlegrounds India Mobile Series (BGIS) recorded more than 6.4 lakh participants. The competition is being broadcasted on JioCinema recording approximately 33 million views for ‘The Grind’. The company has announced a LAN final in Mumbai. The future plans include a Road to Valor: Empire open championship with a prize pool of Rs 10 lakh. The company will also organise a India and South Korea friendly BGMI match some time around the end of the year.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook