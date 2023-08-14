KRAFTON India collaborates with JioCinema to live stream BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2023

KRAFTON India have partnered with JioCinema to live stream the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS). The live stream will start with the final round of The Grind from August 17-20, followed by Round 1 of BGIS 2023 streaming from August 31 onwards. The Grand Finals of the tournament will be streamed from October 12 to 14 on JioCinema.

BGIS will witness over 2,000 teams competing for a prize pool of Rs 2 crore, with Rs 75 Lakh up for grabs for the winner. Last year, Skylightz Gaming staked a claim to a winning prize of Rs 50 Lakh from the total prize pool of Rs 1 crore.

“JioCinema is a pioneer in bringing enthralling content to its viewers and we are confident that it is the perfect platform for BGIS to deliver an unforgettable tournament, elevating the Esports experience for millions of viewers. With this partnership, we hope to transform the consumption of Esports in the country and inspire the next generation of esports champions,” Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India, said.

The collaboration between KRAFTON India and JioCinema promises to captivate gaming enthusiasts nationwide and elevate the gaming experience by reaching millions of viewers through JioCinema’s platform. BGIS will feature Hindi and English commentary for all preliminary matches and culminate in a grand finale.

“Esports has evolved beyond its niche origins and emerged as a mainstream experience, with a consistent surge in popularity. JioCinema remains steadfast to deliver diverse and engaging content to our viewers, and our partnership with KRAFTON India for BGIS 2023 exemplifies our commitment to staying ahead of the curve,” Hursh Shrivastava, head of strategy, partnerships and acquisitions, Viacom18 Sports, said.

