KRAFTON India announces Ranveer Singh as BGMI’s brand ambassador

The strategic partnership aims to bring together the thrill of gaming and the charisma of Ranveer Singh to engage and deliver experiences for millions of gamers across the country

Written by BrandWagon Online
Ranveer Singh has been named the official Brand Ambassador for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The strategic partnership aims to bring together the thrill of gaming and the charisma of Ranveer Singh to engage and deliver experiences for millions of gamers across the country.

The collaboration between BGMI and Ranveer Singh is a stride towards celebrating gaming as a medium for immersive entertainment and community engagement. BGMI has found its partner in Ranveer Singh, who resonates with the energy and passion that gamers bring to the battlegrounds. The alliance marks the synergy of two forces that thrive on pushing boundaries, poised to bring gaming and BGMI to the masses in a manner.

“Ranveer Singh’s magnetic persona and spirit align with the essence of BGMI. KRAFTON has always been committed to providing immersive and captivating experiences for our users. This collaboration opens up a new avenue to bring exciting and engaging content that will resonate with gaming enthusiasts across the nation,” Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India.

With this collaboration, KRAFTON will launch the ‘Play Pure’ campaign. As a part of the campaign, BGMI players will be urged to be bold and celebrate their authenticity in the Battlegrounds.

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 14:45 IST

