KRAFTON, Inc. announced a partnership with Bugatti, providing players with an opportunity to get behind the wheel of two supercars. As a part of this collaboration, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players can obtain the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse and the Bugatti La Voiture Noire with secret colour themes as well as a themed Bugatti ornament and parachute. Players will be able to experience the same from June 20 to August 6.

In addition to the in-game arrival of the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, players will have the opportunity to drive the Bugatti La Voiture Noire.

Unveiled to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary and created in homage to the Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic, the “La Voiture Noire” is a tribute to Bugatti’s own history. With only one model in existence, the partnership brings BGMI players the experience.

Founded over 110 years ago, Bugatti has established itself as one of the world’s exclusive supercar brands.

