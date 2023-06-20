scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

KRAFTON, Inc. partners with Bugatti for Battlegrounds Mobile India

As a part of the collaboration, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) players can obtain the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse and the Bugatti La Voiture Noire

Written by BrandWagon Online
Updated:
Players will have the opportunity to drive the Bugatti La Voiture Noire
Players will have the opportunity to drive the Bugatti La Voiture Noire

KRAFTON, Inc. announced a partnership with Bugatti, providing players with an opportunity to get behind the wheel of two supercars. As a part of this collaboration, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players can obtain the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse and the Bugatti La Voiture Noire with secret colour themes as well as a themed Bugatti ornament and parachute. Players will be able to experience the same from June 20 to August 6.

In addition to the in-game arrival of the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, players will have the opportunity to drive the Bugatti La Voiture Noire.

Unveiled to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary and created in homage to the Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic, the “La Voiture Noire” is a tribute to Bugatti’s own history. With only one model in existence, the partnership brings BGMI players the experience.

Also Read
Also Read

Founded over 110 years ago, Bugatti has established itself as one of the world’s exclusive supercar brands.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-06-2023 at 13:01 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS