Kotak Mutual Fund launches Sahi Samay Pe Sip Karo campaign

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company has introduced its investor education and awareness initiative – ‘Sahi samay pe SIP karo’. The campaign highlights the relevance of regular and disciplined investing to help plan life goals. The campaign will be launched in six languages; Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

The campaign unfolds through three films that portray the common dilemma of procrastination experienced by individuals at different stages of life when it comes to planning for the dreams and aspirations of their loved ones. The films underscore the significance of steady investment through mutual funds, specifically using the power of systematic investment plans (SIPs).

“We’ve observed that people of all age groups often tend to procrastinate when it comes to planning for their dreams. With this campaign, our primary aim is to enlighten investors about the tremendous potential of SIP as an effective means of investment, enabling them to systematically plan for their dreams,” Kinjal Shah, executive vice president, head of digital business, marketing and analytics, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, said.

The campaign is launched across various digital and social media platforms in order to connect with younger audiences. The campaign urges them to embrace the power of SIP to help plan their goals.

