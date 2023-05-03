Kotak Cherry launches campaign ‘Cherry and Chill’

scorecardresearch
Kotak Cherry, a curated tech-led investment platform under Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd, has unveiled its latest campaign ‘Cherry and Chill’ aimed at providing investors with a fresh take on investing.

As per the company, the digital campaign conveys the message that investors can chill out while they invest through Kotak Cherry, a one-stop investment platform for investing in stocks, listed bonds, mutual funds, and other investment products.

Srikanth Subramanian, CEO, Kotak Cherry said, “At Kotak Cherry, we believe that investing should be made easy and accessible for everyone, and our endeavor has been to declutter investment options for our customers such that they feel comfortable and confident when they make their choice of investment. The ad rightly captures the essence of Kotak Cherry and showcases how investors can invest while enjoying a relaxed and chilled-out experience.”

Moreover, the campaign features two digital advertisement films designed to create brand awareness for Kotak Cherry while educating investors about lesser-known investment products that can be part of every investor’s portfolio.

The campaign is conceptualised by Cartwheel Creative Consultancy. The films will run on digital and social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Inshorts, and OTT platforms.

Prem Nath, senior creative director, Cartwheel Creative Consultancy said, “One of the primary agendas behind the Cherry campaign was to show youngsters taking part in the world of investments, in a fun and entertaining way.”

First published on: 03-05-2023 at 18:27 IST

