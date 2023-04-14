Koo pays tribute to B. R. Ambedkar on his anniversary with a floating Like icon

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Koo, India’s multilingual microblogging platform has today converted its like button to a floating icon with Dr. Bhim. Rao Ambedkar’s photograph.

As per the company, this gesture is a tribute to Ambedkar and for his role as maker of the Indian Constitution. It is aimed at honoring the principles of equality, liberty, and fraternity enshrined in the Indian Constitution, which Ambedkar tirelessly fought for.

Additionally, by replacing the “Like” button with symbol, Koo aims to foster meaningful conversations and positive engagement among its diverse user base, while also encouraging users to reflect on the values enshrined in the Constitution and Ambedkar’s commitment to social justice.

Speaking on the development, Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and CEO of Koo, said, “Dr. Ambedkar’s contributions to India’s social, economic, and political fabric are immeasurable, and we at Koo are honored to commemorate his birth anniversary with this special update. As an independent social media platform, we strive to promote inclusivity, diversity, and democratic values, which are in line with the vision of our Constitution.

“This is a small step towards paying homage to Dr. Ambedkar’s vision of an egalitarian society and encouraging more discussions and conversations around his legacy,” added Radhakrishna.

