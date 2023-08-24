scorecardresearch
KlugKlug onboards Hemang Mehta as its country manager for India

Mehta will directly report to the co-founders and will be responsible for KlugKlug India, primarily for Sales & GTM Strategy

Written by BrandWagon Online
KlugKlug, a global influencer marketing B2B SaaS platform has announced the appointment of Hemang Mehta as its country manager for India. As per the company, Mehta will be responsible for driving sales and GTM strategy for growth and expansion within the Indian market.

He will directly report to the co-founders of the company.

Mehta most recently served as the head of agency relationship at Network 18 Media and Investments. Prior to that, he has also represented organisations like Exponential (now VDX.tv), India Today Digital and Rediff.com. His expertise spans various domains including digital media sales, mobile marketing, media planning, and buying, social media marketing, and more.

Commenting on the appointment, Kalyan Kumar, co-founder and CEO of KlugKlug, said, “We are excited to welcome Hemang Mehta to our team as the Country Manager for India. His extensive experience in digital media sales and marketing will be instrumental in driving our efforts to provide influencer marketing solutions to our clients. We believe Hemang’s leadership will be key in scaling our operations and expanding our reach within the Indian market.”

With the appointment of Mehta as the country manager for India, KlugKlug aims to strengthen its presence in the Indian market and enhance its engagement with brands, agencies, and influencers.

“I am thrilled to be a part of KlugKlug, a forward-thinking platform that is reshaping the influencer marketing landscape. As much as I look forward to collaborating with the exuberant team at KlugKlug, I am super excited to interact with the brands to deliver powerful data-backed Influencer solutions that will guarantee business outcomes,” Hemang Mehta added.

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 18:19 IST

