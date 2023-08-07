scorecardresearch
Kingfisher announces renewed multi-year partnership with FC Goa as associate sponsor

The partnership will feature Kingfisher’s name and logo on the pendant of the FC Goa shirt throughout the upcoming season

Written by BrandWagon Online
Kingfisher announces its renewed association with FC Goa as an associate sponsor for three seasons from 2023 to 2026 of the Hero Indian Super League.

The partnership will feature Kingfisher’s name and logo on the pendant of the FC Goa shirt throughout the upcoming season. Additionally, Kingfisher will collaborate with the ‘Gaurs’ to introduce an exclusive line of FC Goa merchandise, catering to the desires of passionate fans.

“Goa, being one of the top cultural hubs in the country has always been an important market for us and our commitment is to carry on the good times to enhance social connections. The partnership not only promotes football in Goa but also aligns with the idea of creating memorable fan experiences and promote brand love,” Vikram Bahl, chief marketing officer, United Breweries, said.

The collaboration promises to be a journey of celebration, sportsmanship, and excitement as Kingfisher and FC Goa come together once again to showcase its shared passion for the beautiful game.

“FC Goa has always valued its association with a market leader like Kingfisher that has a deep-rooted connection to Goa. Over the next few seasons, FC Goa and Kingfisher will aim at creating incredible fan experiences from match day activations, match screenings, an exclusive merchandise line to bespoke experiences. Both brands are clearly aligned with the vision to ensure FC Goa fans will be treated to good times, both on and off the pitch,” Arnold Wilson, commercial head, FC Goa, said.

First published on: 07-08-2023 at 18:15 IST

