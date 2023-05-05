King unveils Campus OGs by Campus Activewear

King joined hands with Campus Activewear to unveil Campus OG collection.

Speaking on the collaboration, King said, “Fashion is a powerful means of self-expression. These shoes go beyond just looking good; they embody my creative expression and intend to empower the youth to showcase their unique style.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO, Campus Activewear said “This range is not just about fashion, but a powerful means of self-expression, allowing individuals to showcase their unique personalities and radiate confidence. With King’s creative input and passion for both music and fashion, this collaboration promises to be a perfect blend of his iconic style and our brand’s ethos.”

The Campus OG collection features a range of footwear options that are designed to make a fashion statement and empower youth to showcase their style.

