Kinder Joy launches TVC campaign

Kinder Joy on Friday launched its new TVC campaign with the tagline ‘Iss Mein Kuch Khaas Hai’ in India. With this new TVC launch, the brand is announcing its limited-edition Kinder Joy range of Tom & Jerry and Hello Kitty toys.

As per the company, the TVC will be featured and distributed across broadcast and online platforms. Ferrero India’s marketing efforts will focus on social media and other digital platforms, as well as in-store promotions and advertisements targeted at parents.

Speaking on the campaign film, Amedeo Aragona, regional marketing manager, Indian subcontinent, Kinder Brands, Ferrero said, “The new collection will have new figurines which are very different from the previous launches. Also, the use of Applaydu app makes it extra special for the children to learn along with the parents.”

Furthermore, Kinder Joy continues to strengthen its position in the Indian confectionery market and increase brand loyalty among its customers.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook