KidZania India has announced a new partnership with TVS to introduce the TVS Racing Experience Centre at KidZania Mumbai and KidZania Delhi NCR.

As per the company, the partnership will see TVS curate an experience centre at KidZania’s parks to provide young park visitors with a safe and controlled environment to experience the excitement of racing. The racing experience centre features real-life tracks, high-tech simulators, and authentic racing gears, to provide an immersive and thrilling experience for children. The company aims to inspire a passion for racing and provide children with an opportunity to learn about the sport in a fun and engaging way.

To create the experience, KidZania has devised three engaging role-plays tailored to inspire a passion for racing and instil the values that make a champion racer. The experience centre will include activities for different age groups to maintain interest and harness learning, the company added. Activities such as bike assembly will encourage team participation, while the design studio and assembly point will provide in-depth knowledge about the racing motorbikes. The racing simulators will give young visitors a sense of achievement through their first racing licence and a podium photo-op. Additionally, visitors can also access the racetrack on a TVS Apache minibike, providing an opportunity to race against other visitors.

Announcing the launch of the experience centre, Prerna Uppal, chief partnership officer – KidZania India said, “The partnership between KidZania and TVS Motor Company represents not just a collaboration but a convergence of two distinct cultures – KidZania’s focus on experiential learning and interactive play, combined with TVS Motor’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, creating a truly unique and exciting opportunity for children to explore the world of racing and mobility. We can’t wait to see the impact it will have on children’s lives.”

To ensure safety and quality of the experience, the racing experience centre follows specific guidelines. For instance, eight children are welcomed at one go for a 15-minute activity, where they will be given a briefing session conducted by the supervisor on TVS racing history and the different activities available. Children can choose from four different role-plays, namely RR 310 assembly, RR 310 Design, TVS Racer using TVS Racing Simulator, and TVS Racing @ Racetrack.

“We are delighted to partner with KidZania to bring a first ever motorcycle racing experience for kids in India. This partnership further fuels our commitment of promoting a safe yet thrilling racing culture for the young riders in India. Driven by the philosophy that inspiration starts young, and aspiration starts younger, we aim to offer a fun and interactive experience for children to learn and experience the joy of racing in a safe and controlled environment”, Vimal Sumbly, head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, added.

