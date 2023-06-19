KidZania India appoints Bhavesh Gajjar as head of Strategic Partnerships

KidZania, interactive education and entertainment platform for children, has appointed Bhavesh Gajjar as the head of Strategic Partnerships. In his new role, Gajjar will be responsible for driving industry partnerships and fostering collaborations to enhance KidZania India’s offerings and expand its brand portfolio.

Prior to joining KidZania India, he was with Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group) for 16 years before leaving the group as Branch Vertical head for Retail, F&B and B2B verticals.

Speaking on the appointment, Rahul Dhamdhere, CMO KidZania India said, “We are delighted to welcome Bhavesh Gajjar to the KidZania team as the head of Strategic Partnerships. His extensive experience and leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue to forge industry partnerships. Bhavesh’s passion for innovation and his ability to drive sustainable business growth aligns perfectly with our business goals and the vision for KidZania India.”

With over 18 years of extensive experience in business development, team management, and brand development, Gajjar has worked with brands in diverse sectors, including media, retail, malls, jewellery, F&B, interior decor, B2B, infra, energy, and more. He has held key positions in companies such as Menezes Cosmetics and Zoom Ads.

“I am thrilled to be a part of KidZania and contribute to its mission of providing interactive educational experiences for children and families. I look forward to collaborating with brands and leveraging our expertise to create unique opportunities that will enrich the lives of young learners, giving them real-life, innovative experiences”, Bhavesh Gajjar added.

Gajjar graduated in commerce from the University of Mumbai and went on to pursue an MBA in Marketing from ITM Group of Institutions.

