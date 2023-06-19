scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Khemani Group ropes in popkorn as its digital marketing agency

The partnership marks a milestone for both companies as they join forces to revolutionise the way consumers engage and interact with alcoholic beverages

Written by BrandWagon Online
Updated:
The partnership aims to redefine the way consumers experience and interact with alcoholic beverages
The partnership aims to redefine the way consumers experience and interact with alcoholic beverages

Khemani Group has announced the appointment of popkorn to propel its brand presence in the digital and social realm.

“I believe that true success in the marketplace lies in forging powerful partnerships, embracing innovation, and harnessing the potential of hyperlocal consumerism. Together, we will create extraordinary experiences for our consumers through enhanced brand visibility, and engagement and pave the way for unparalleled success in the market,” Amit Khemani, vice chairman, Khemani Group said.

With a diverse portfolio of brands that cater to consumers, the company aims to strengthen its digital footprint and connect with a wider audience. Recognizing the immense potential of digital marketing and creativity, Khemani Group has chosen popkorn as its partner to craft brand stories, engage consumers, and create experiences that resonate with the digital-savvy generation.

Also Read

“Our team is excited to collaborate with a forward-thinking company that values innovation and consumer engagement. Together, we will push boundaries, harness the power of storytelling, and create impactful digital experiences,” Vishal Mehra, chief executive officer, popkorn said.

Also Read

The partnership aims to redefine the way consumers experience and interact with alcoholic beverages. With a focus on digital campaigns, social media engagement, content creation, and immersive experiences, Khemani Group and popkorn are set to create stories.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
digital marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-06-2023 at 13:31 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS