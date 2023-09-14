KFC India partners with PivotConsult to enhance customer lifecycle

KFC India has partnered with PivotConsult, the martech arm of Havas company’s PivotRoots. According to the company, the partnership aims to enhance customer life cycle and optimise lifetime value across offline stores and online touchpoints.

Talking about the partnership, Aparna Bhawal, chief marketing officer, KFC India, said, “As a brand, KFC is constantly working towards improving ease, access, and value for our consumers. Our partnership with PivotConsult is a testament to this commitment. We look forward to unlocking newer engagement opportunities and further improving customer lifetime value with this partnership.”

As part of the mandate, PivotConsult will deploy data-driven customer segments and campaigns for KFC India, enabling the brand to deliver an enhanced customer experience.

“Managing the customer lifecycle, the blend of strategy, creativity, data, and technology will help KFC India craft omnichannel, personalised customer journeys, drive acquisitions, and increase customer lifetime value,” Yogesh Kothari, global business head, PivotConsult, added.

