Keya Foods assigns creative duties to Punt Creative

Keya Foods has assigned the creative duties to Punt Creative. As the company embarks on a product expansion strategy, aiming to elevate brand awareness and saliency, it presents a challenge and opportunity for Punt Creative.

“FMCG is one of the fastest-growing sectors, having experienced expansion in recent years. Our efforts lie in pushing the creative boundaries to develop effective campaigns, supporting the brand’s online and offline footprint while attaining their objectives,” Sumera Dewan, president, Punt Creative, said.

The agency intends to forge an assertive creative growth strategy to bolster the brand’s expansion endeavours.

“Punt Creative’s innovation, expertise, and enthusiasm align with our goal to expand the brand’s customer base. As international dishes gain traction in Indian homes, we see the importance of showcasing Keya Foods’ unique qualities. Our nationwide reach, diverse portfolio, and millions of packs sold underscore our position, synonymous with international ingredients and flavors,” Sunil Pandey, head of sales and marketing, Keya Foods, said.

