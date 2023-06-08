Kellogg’s and HERSHEY’S collaborate to launch an integrated campaign for New Kellogg’s HERSHEY’S Chocos

Kellogg’s and HERSHEY’S have teamed up to launch the new Kellogg’s HERSHEY’S Chocos. Through a strategic licensing partnership with HERSHEY’S, Kellogg India is introducing a co-branded Chocos cereal variant to provide consumers with a new chocolatey experience.

The brand has also launched a new TVC, conceptualised by Ogilvy India, which revolves around a young kid and his dog friend, who together express their excitement and love for the new Chocos variant through an engaging conversation. The launch is being supported by a Pan-India campaign that will span over two months, the company informed.

Commenting on the partnership, Ankit Desai, marketing director, Hershey India said, “Through this launch, we aim to combine Hershey’s much-loved premium, chocolatey experience with the crunch of Kellogg’s Chocos®. We will be bringing this association live across multiple channels and stores, bolstered by an endearing campaign with an intent to bring smiles to millions of consumers.”

Sharing insights on the launch, Vinay Subramanyam, senior director, marketing, Kellogg South Asia, said, “With schools set to reopen, homes across the country will witness the age-old morning rush as kids hurry to get to school and parents hurry to get them ready. During such times, a new offering such as Kellogg’s HERSHEY’s Chocos will be warmly welcomed by both children and parents. The product promises to be ‘too much chocolatey fun’, making the idea of breakfast with milk even more exciting. In a one-of-a-kind collaboration, Kellogg’s Chocos and HERSHEY’S, two legacy brands, have come together to create an irresistible chocolatey experience that kids will love! We believe that this new delicious breakfast cereal will provide kids with a satisfying boost of energy in the morning before embarking on their school day adventures. It might even find its way into their school bags as a yummy snack.”

“How do you convey that Kellogg’s HESRSHEY’s Chocos is so much chocolatey fun to have? You let the dog do the talking! The cute banter between the boy and the dog drives home that point and is sure to be too much fun for the kids,” Shahrukh Irani, executive creative director, Ogilvy India added.

The new variant is available in a 325gm pack and priced at Rs. 235. It is available for consumers to pick from the shelf from stores across MT, GT and e-commerce platforms.

