Kellogg appoints Vinay Subramanyam as head of marketing for the India and South Asia

Kellogg India has announced the appointment of Vinay Subramanyam as the head of marketing for its business in India and South Asia markets, including Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives.

As per the company, in this role Subramanyam will be responsible for scaling category development, driving strategic initiatives and overseeing the organisation’s brand and marketing initiatives.

It is believed that Subramanyam has re-joined Kellogg after having served in sales development and category marketing roles between 2011 and 2015.

Prior to this, Subramanyam has worked at Pidilite Industries as the chief marketing officer. He started his professional career as area sales manager at VIP Industries in 2002 and has worked across brands and industries in his career spanning for 2 decades.

He has taken over the role in April and will be based out of Mumbai, the company stated.

Talking about the appointment, Prashant Peres, managing director, Kellogg South Asia said, “We are looking forward to welcome Vinay Subramanyam back on board to Kellogg. His proven track record of building large brands, launching successful innovations and understanding the essence of who we are, will bring a fresh perspective to Kellogg’s purposeful marketing agenda and elevate our brand and marketing strategy. He will play an important role in our exciting agenda to reimagine the future of food in South Asia.”

“It’s so good to be back at Kellogg. I have followed the organization closely since I left and observed it grow manifold over the years. Kellogg’s legacy of building iconic brands, category creation, consumer centricity, crafting successful innovations and building great teams is something I look forward to upholding as I commence my second stint here,” Vinay Subramanyam, senior director of marketing, India and South Asia, said.

