KC Global Media collaborates with Prime Video for Animax+GEM

KC Global Media and Prime Video announced the launch of Japanese entertainment pack, Animax + GEM on Prime Video channels in India. Animax + GEM offers customers a selection of Japanese anime, drama, and variety shows with English subtitles from KC Global Media’s linear channels Animax and GEM.

“The partnership with Amazon Prime Video marks another significant milestone for us, as we continue our efforts to provide fans in India with greater accessibility across multiple genres of premium Japanese hit series and anime content, anytime, anywhere,” George Chien, co-founder, president, and CEO, KC Global Media said.

Animax offers genres for action, romance, horror, supernatural, sci-fi, comedy and slide of life. Anime fans in India can tune in to enjoy award-winning anime action fiction series like the hit drama romance, Fruits Baskets, Haikyu! as well as Yashahime: Half Demon Princess and many more.

GEM makes its debut in India with a line-up of hit Japanese dramas and variety shows featuring Japan’s celebrities and hosts. India fans can catch popular hit drama series, such as 10 count to the Future, AVALANCHE, Captured Hospital, Outsider Cops, and NICE FLIGHT! Japanese variety shows include VS ARASHI. India fans can explore the flavours of Japan as celebrity chef, Mocomichi Hayami takes audiences on a culinary adventure across Japan in Moco’s Travel Kitchen.

All content from Animax and GEM will be streamed in their original Japanese audio and accompanied with English subtitles.

