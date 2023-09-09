KAZO ropes in Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassador

KAZO Fashion announced the appointment of Janhvi Kapoor as its brand ambassador. The collaboration brings together Janhvi’s charm and KAZO’s essence, creating a celebration of shared values and aesthetics that promises to set new trends in the world of fashion.

Janhvi Kapoor’s persona and presence in the fashion sphere align with KAZO’s belief that life is for living and fashion should be fun. The partnership draws inspiration from Janhvi’s style.

“Janhvi Kapoor’s dynamic personality and captivating presence in the world of fashion resonates with KAZO’s philosophy of celebrating life and embracing the joy of fashion. As we unveil our AW’23 (Autumn-Winter) collection, we’re excited to see Janhvi’s charm amplify the sparkle and radiance of our party-perfect garments,“ Divya Aggarwal, creative director, KAZO, said.

As festivities approach, KAZO also announced the launch of its AW (Autumn-Winter) collection. The collection captures the radiance of this special time of year, featuring party dresses and garments with sequins and bling.

With Janhvi Kapoor as the brand ambassador, the brand aims to lead India’s fashion scene, securing a prominent market share in women’s apparel. In the coming years, KAZO plans substantial growth both online and offline, expanding across digital platforms and physical stores.

