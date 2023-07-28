Kaya marks its 20th anniversary with the launch of the #FlauntYourBeauty campaign

Kaya, India’s aesthetic dermatology brand is celebrating its 20 years in the industry through #FlauntYourBeauty campaign. The campaign encourages people to flaunt their aesthetic treatments and not hide them. The brand believes that it is not a guilty secret, it is a beautiful empowering journey that enables you to achieve the beauty you desire, in a manner of your choosing.

The brand addresses a key customer truth on consumers hiding the fact that they get aesthetic treatments done, out of fear of judgment. Celebs and socialites and influential personnel in the society refuse to let anyone know that they did a botox or a filler or body contouring or hair regrowth services giving aesthetic treatments a bad name.

Commenting on the new approach, Rajiv Nair, Group CEO – Kaya said, “Kaya has been helping individuals create their version of beauty with skin, body, and hair services that are backed by over 100 expert dermatologists. As we celebrate Kaya turning 20, we urge everyone to #FlauntYourBeauty with expert-backed services that have helped sustain a legacy for over two decades. Through this long journey of specialised skincare expertise, Kaya has been at the forefront of bringing the latest skincare and hair care technologies from across the world to deliver highly effective & natural solutions to our consumers.”

“We believe each individual is born beautiful and it is a very personal choice to preserve /enhance your own beauty, in an individual’s own manner of choosing. Our first step towards building this narrative was when we successfully repurposed the brand while retaining its legacy yet making it millennial/Gen Z friendly with a digital-first authentic, inclusive narrative #BeautifulisYou. This is the next big step in this beautiful brand’s journey,” Samyukta Iyer – VP and head of Marketing, Kaya added.

