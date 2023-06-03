Karbon Card launches expense management card, Card++

Karbon Card has launched a mobile-based expense management card for businesses and individuals wherein it offers its users uncapped cashback of upto 1%.

In comparison to other prepaid instruments like UPI and debit cards, which do not offer any cashback, Card ++ differentiates itself by providing interesting cashback offers, incentivizing people for their spending. The unique feature adds value to the card, making it an option for users.

“We listened to our customers, understood the gaps in the market, and brainstormed an alternative that is easy to use. Card++ is the result of a solution to empower businesses and overcome challenges,” Kartik Jain, co-founder, Karbon Card, said.

Karbon’s Card++ offers an expense management solution, empowering businesses to operate and is gaining popularity among startups and small and medium-sized enterprises as a payment platform that offers uncapped cashback rewards without any charges. Its features include the ability to make payments on various platforms such as Google, Amazon, Swiggy, and Ola.

Since its founding in 2019 by Kartik Jain, Amit Jangir, and Sunil Kumar, Karbon Card has been committed to innovation, releasing products such as corporate cards, payout, and invoice management.

Karbon Card aims to onboard approximately 5000 new customers on Card++ by the end of the year.

