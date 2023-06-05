Kapture CX appoints Shella Seth as president of sales

Kapture CX, a SaaS-based customer experience platform is moving on an expansion spree with the recent appointment of Shella Seth as president of sales. The appointment is effective from June 5, 2023.

With this appointment, Kapture CX aims to enhance its sales capabilities to strengthen its leadership position and acquire a huge market share across international markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Sheshgiri Kamath, co-founder and CEO, Kapture CX, said, “We are looking forward to having Shella onboard. She commands an impressive track record of over 25 years in overseeing sales for leading SaaS companies. Her expertise will help us drive the next level of growth both in India and globally across our key focus areas. The domain knowledge and relationships she brings to the table will help us strengthen and solidify our position as a leader in space.”

With over 2.5 decades of experience in managing sales and development at a global level, Seth is set to take charge of the complete sales operations at Kapture CX, with a key focus to enhance the progress in revenue growth and leadership team building. Her experience in leading and building high-performing sales teams will support the platform’s aggressive growth plans and fortify its presence in emerging regions such as the USA, SEA, and the Middle East.

Prior to her stint at Kapture CX, Seth has most recently served as CBO at Helloverify and has also worked as a senior vice president and head (sales) India & SAARC at Ameyo.

“I am excited about the prospect of joining Kapture CX. It is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a dynamic and fastest-growing company in the SaaS industry. Given my background in driving revenue growth and successfully managing sales operations, I am looking forward to contributing to Kapture CX’s ongoing success and helping propel the company to new levels of achievement,” Shella Seth, president of sales, Kapture, said.

