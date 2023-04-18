Kapture CX appoints Rahul Menon as head of Customer Support

Kapture CX – a SaaS-based customer experience platform has announced the appointment of Rahul Menon as head of customer support. According to the company, Menon will drive the CX platform’s ongoing leadership expansion spree to strengthen the market position.

Prior to this, Menon has managed and led global customer support teams for Vymo, along with having been an operations leader for 247.ai.

Rahul is a cross-functional leader with expertise in BPO Operations, SaaS Technical Support and Application Support. With more than 18 years of experience, he will be responsible for developing robust departmental systems, policies and procedures to sustain a greater degree of customer satisfaction, the company stated.

Commenting on his appointment, Vikas Garg CTO; co-founder of Kapture CX, said, “Being a customer support platform ourselves we go the extra mile to make our customer experience phenomenal. We are excited to welcome Rahul to the team and look forward to growing Kapture together. Rahul has worked with large teams and has scaled business before which resonates with our growth plans and impact he can create within Kapture. His experience and domain knowledge help us improve ourselves and be better prepared for this 1-10X journey at Kapture CX.”

The company has recently onboarded Liji Mathew as its new VP of Operations to drive expansive product delivery across domestic and international levels.

