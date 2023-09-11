Kapture CX appoints Patty Briones as country manager for the Philippines

Kapture CX, the SaaS-based customer experience platform, has appointed Patty Briones as the country manager to spearhead the growth and expansion efforts in the ASEAN market, with a specific focus on the Philippines.

During her tenure at Zoom, Patty played a role in driving market growth for the channel business in the Philippines, showcasing her strategic acumen and leadership abilities.



“Kapture has a great business platform and a dedicated team of talented professionals who are instrumental to the continuous growth of the organisation,” Patty Briones, country manager- Philippines, Kapture CX, said.

Patty brings experience of over 20 years in the technology, B2B software, and CX industries. She has been associated with companies like Globe Telecom, Tata Communications, and Zoom, Patty has a proven record of nurturing and maintaining relationships with enterprise customers and channel partners.

