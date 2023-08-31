Kapiva elevates Shantanu and Anuj Sharma as co-founders

Kapiva has announced the revamping of its founding team. As a part of the announcement, Shantanu (COO) and Anuj Sharma (CRO) will be elevated as co-founders with the aim to unlock the potential in the Ayurveda and wellness space. In their new roles, Shantanu’s key focus will be on building the brand as a strategic lever along with the curation of science-backed products while Anuj will work on integrating technology to deliver holistic health outcomes.

According to the company, ayurveda offerings have seen adoption globally, especially in the post-pandemic era. The demand is driven by factors like increased awareness about preventative measures and increased disposable income combined with government initiatives to push traditional medicine systems. The market, as per industry reports, is set to grow by $6.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a compound annual growth rate of 15.32%.

Shantanu comes with experience in marketing and e-commerce with his stints at Uniqlo and P&G across India, Southeast Asia, and China. Shantanu will be closely working with Ameve to accelerate the brand’s growth by penetrating deeper into the Indian market. Shantanu will be joined by Anuj Sharma, who has previously worked with brands like Myntra and Disney+ Hotstar.

“Shantanu and Anuj have contributed to Kapiva’s journey in the past two years. Their expertise and experience have shaped the brand’s growth trajectory quadrupling the brand’s sales in the last two years. We truly believe that this is just the beginning and there is massive untapped potential waiting to be unlocked,” Ameve Sharma, co-founder of Kapiva, said.

Anuj has been spearheading the brand’s journey as a CRO (chief revenue officer) for the past two and a half years. He will be working on improving the tech stack (developing solutions to deliver better health outcomes) to drive profitability and sales across geographies.

